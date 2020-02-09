Amid jobs debate, 3 BJP members, Cong MP push private member’s Bills on unemployment allowance

BJP South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri has pushed the Financial Assistance to Unemployed Post-Graduates Bill, 2019, demanding financial assistance for unemployed postgraduates. BJP South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri has pushed the Financial Assistance to Unemployed Post-Graduates Bill, 2019, demanding financial assistance for unemployed postgraduates.

Amid a debate between the BJP and the Opposition over the intensity of economic slowdown and the situation on the jobs front, four MPs, three of them from BJP, are pushing private member’s Bills on unemployment doles.

There were three such Bills in the previous Lok Sabha.

These MPs have given notices for leave to introduce their Bills in Lok Sabha. These were listed for introduction on Friday but could not be introduced since the House was adjourned before taking up private member’s business.

While BJP’s Gadchiroli-Chimur MP Ashok Mahadeorao Nete has piloted the Unemployment Allowance Bill, 2019, which seeks to provide an allowance to all unemployed people, the party’s South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri has pushed the Financial Assistance to Unemployed Post-Graduates Bill, 2019, demanding financial assistance for unemployed postgraduates.

BJP’s Jalgaon MP, Unmesh Bhaiyyasaheb Patil, has piloted a Bill aimed at creating gainful employment opportunities and payment of unemployment allowance. The Unemployed Youth (Allowance and Employment Opportunities) Bill, 2019, was also listed to be introduced.

Congress member from Tiruchirappalli, Su Thirunavukkarasar, has also demanded doles for unemployed youths through his own Unemployment Allowance Bill, which proposes allowance u until gainful employment is provided to those eligible.

Nete told The Sunday Express, “Those who are educated, unemployed and have not got permanent employment – those wandering and going on the wrong path – such educated unemployed youths should be given a stipend of Rs 3,000 per month till they get permanent employment.”

Nete, who tried to push a similar Bill in 16th Lok Sabha, said that the government is trying to give employment through development schemes and Make in India scheme, but a large number of people are still unemployed. “I hope to introduce my Bill during the second leg of Budget Session,” he said.

Asked about his Bill in December last year, Bidhuri had said unemployment had existed for the last 30-40 years and unemployed youths should get a monthly amount of Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 so that they do not become a burden on their families.

BJP’s Nishikant Dubey and Congress’s Rajeev Satav had moved similar Bills in the last Lok Sabha.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha had introduced The Terminated Employees (Welfare) Bill, 2020, which aim to provide for welfare measures for employees who lost their jobs.

While Satav had demanded payment of unemployment allowance till gainful employment was provided, Dubey’s Bill aims at eradication of unemployment among youths by granting right to work to every eligible youth and payment of unemployment allowance.

