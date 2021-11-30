Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after Opposition walks out

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday after the Opposition staged a walkout over the government’s reluctance to debate farmers’ issues.

The session was adjourned just 10 minutes after the House met. This is the second straight day that the Question Hour has been disrupted due to protests after the Winter session began on Monday.

Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that they were not doing the right thing and urged them to discuss issues during the Question Hour. As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.

The Congress, DMK, NCP, and Left MPs were demanding why the government was not willing to debate the farmers’ issues. Five TRS members were raising slogans demanding a legal backing for MSP. When the speaker urged them to let the question hour function and raise the issues, the opposition MPs staged a walkout. TMC did not join the protests or walk out.

When the proceedings began, Kalaben Mohanbhai Delkar, MP from Dadar Nagar Haveli took oath.

On Monday, both the Houses passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 in the first half of the proceedings amid vociferous demands for a discussion.Claiming that the Bill had been brought in with consensus, that it did not have any clause to discuss and that a debate would have no tangible results, the treasury benches rejected demands of the Opposition, which was keen to target the government over the delay in withdrawal of the laws given that farmer protests began more than a year ago and some demands, including legal guarantee for MSP, are still being raised.