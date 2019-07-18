Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha productivity reaches 20-year high at 128%

The Lok Sabha has been working for more than its scheduled time and has sat till midnight on two occasions to complete its legislative business.

The session started on June 17 and will conclude on July 26.

The ongoing session of the 17th Lok Sabha has been the most productive in the last 20 years, with the lower house registering 128 per cent productivity till Tuesday, according to think tank PRS Legislative Research.

Lok Sabha members discussed the General Budget for 17 hours, demands for grants for Railways for 13 hours, demands for grants for Road and Transport for 7.44 hours, Speaker Om Birla informed the House Thursday.

He said members discussed demands for grants for the ministries of Rural Development and Agriculture for 10.36 hours, and issues related to Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry for 4.14 hours.

Since Zero Hour in Lok Sabha could not take place for the past few days, Birla allowed members to raise issues of urgent public importance around 6 pm.

Over 100 members are likely to raise issues during the extended Zero Hour Thursday.

The Lok Sabha has been working for more than its scheduled time and has sat till midnight on two occasions to complete its legislative business.

“This session, the Lok Sabha has been working for more than its scheduled time. Till July 16, 2019, the Lok Sabha’s productivity is at 128 per cent which is the highest for any session in the past 20 years,” the PRS Legislative Research said.

Similarly, the productivity of Rajya Sabha, where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led dispensation lacks majority, unlike Lok Sabha, is also relatively high.

The productivity of the upper house was 98 per cent till Tuesday, according to the non-profit organisation.
Productivity means the number of hours the House actually functioned compared to the the number of hours officially earmarked for it to work.

The session started on June 17 and will conclude on July 26.

