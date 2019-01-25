Lok sabha polls: Will contest from Lucknow again, says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow, from where he had won in the last polls. He also said that he does not consider the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the Congress in-charge of eastern UP or even the SP-BSP alliance a challenge to BJP. He further said that his party will win at least 71 seats in the state.

Advertising

Speaking to journalists in Lucknow Thursday, the Union minister said, “Jab tak Pakistan hai tab tak Kashmir ki samasya nahi khatam hogi (the problem in Kashmir will not end as long as Pakistan exists).”

On ending alliance with PDP in Kashmir, he said, it was not surprising as people knew PDP wouldn’t have continued with BJP as their ideologies are different. Asked about the SP-BSP alliance, Rajnath said, “I never wanted an alliance with BSP even in the past and this had even irked Atal ji. He did not talk to me for a month. But, he despite being a prime minister called me to a dinner in order to break the ice.”

While talking about his decision to contest again from the same seat for the second time, Singh, a sitting MP from Lucknow, said that he wanted to represent the area again in order to continue the development work and make the city the best in the country. He also said that the ongoing renovation work of the Gomti Nagar railway station, construction work of inner ring road and a fund allocation of Rs 1,300 crore for the development of the Lucknow airport are some of his major achievements in the last five years.

Advertising

Singh further said that for the first time, an air service is starting from Lucknow by February 14 or 15 for Najaf city in Iraq where a large number of Shias from Lucknow travel for pilgrimage. This has been a long pending demand as Lucknow has the largest number of Shia population, the minister added.