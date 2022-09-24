Eyes on 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Nitish Kumar and Lalu to meet Sonia Gandhi tomorrow

In an effort to unite opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will be meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

“I along with Nitish Kumar ji will meet Sonia (Gandhi) ji in Delhi. I will also meet Rahul Gandhi after completion of his ‘padyatra’…. The united opposition will throw the BJP out of power in the next Lok Sabha polls,” Prasad had said while addressing the party’s state council meeting.

Earlier in the month, Nitish met Rahul Gandhi, signalling that he is not in favour of keeping Congress out of an anti-BJP opposition formation. He had also met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, former Union minister and RJD leader Sharad Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and INLD chief OP Chautala.

While Nitish is clear that a non-BJP Opposition formation is not viable without Congress, bringing the opposition parties together is easier said than done, as the likes of Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) are unwilling to accept the Congress primacy.