scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Eyes on 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Nitish Kumar and Lalu to meet Sonia Gandhi tomorrow

Earlier in the month, Nitish met Rahul Gandhi, signalling that hat he is not in favour of keeping Congress out of an anti-BJP opposition formation.

(From left) Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Sonia Gandhi will be meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. (File Photos)

In an effort to unite opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will be meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

“I along with Nitish Kumar ji will meet Sonia (Gandhi) ji in Delhi. I will also meet Rahul Gandhi after completion of his ‘padyatra’…. The united opposition will throw the BJP out of power in the next Lok Sabha polls,” Prasad had said while addressing the party’s state council meeting.

Also Read |Efforts to unite Opposition are in national interest: Nitish Kumar

Earlier in the month, Nitish met Rahul Gandhi, signalling that he is not in favour of keeping Congress out of an anti-BJP opposition formation. He had also met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, former Union minister and RJD leader Sharad Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and INLD chief OP Chautala.

While Nitish is clear that a non-BJP Opposition formation is not viable without Congress, bringing the opposition parties together is easier said than done, as the likes of Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) are unwilling to accept the Congress primacy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Swati Ganguly’s Tagore’s University: A History of Visva-Bharati (19...Premium
Swati Ganguly’s Tagore’s University: A History of Visva-Bharati (19...
A cool and breezy Carnatic Summer is helping Chennai reset and rehabPremium
A cool and breezy Carnatic Summer is helping Chennai reset and rehab
Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann: Cheating confessions, insinuations and a ...Premium
Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann: Cheating confessions, insinuations and a ...
‘Swabhimaan ki ladai’: Food delivery executive’s fight in court after ‘sl...Premium
‘Swabhimaan ki ladai’: Food delivery executive’s fight in court after ‘sl...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-09-2022 at 03:46:02 pm
Next Story

Julius Baer Cup: Arjun Erigaisi to meet Magnus Carlsen in final

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 24: Latest News
Advertisement