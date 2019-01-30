JDS aims for 1/3rd seats in Karnataka, says ally Congress in rest

Toggle Menu
By adhering to the 1:2 ratio of power-sharing, the JD(S) is looking at contesting around 10 seats — “give or take” one or two, depending on strength of the two parties, Ali, the party’s general-secretary, indicated.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy (left) with former chief minister & Congress leader Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru. (Source: PTI/File)

The Janata Dal (Secular) is looking at contesting one-third of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka and leaving the rest for the Congress, in keeping with a coalition formula worked out by senior leaders of the two parties in May last year while forging an alliance to form the state government, JD(S) leader Danish Ali said on Tuesday.

“We have not reached an agreement on seat-sharing but there is broad agreement for the time the coalition was formed, where we decided on a formula for the alliance,’’ Ali said on the sidelines of the JD(S) national executive meeting, where seat-sharing plans was among the topics on the agenda.

“The formula agreed upon earlier will be the basis of discussion. Our motive is to defeat the communal forces (BJP), and in that some give and take will take place, and a few more may be given or taken,’’ he said.

