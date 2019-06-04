Lok Sabha poll was race between Ferrari and cycle, says Akhilesh Yadav

After the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) dismal show in the Lok Sabha polls, newly elected MP from Azamgarh and SP president Akhilesh Yadav held a public meeting in his constituency Monday and said the BJP managed to win the elections as they have “the power to divert minds.”

Advertising

Akhilesh thanked people for his win from the seat against BJP candidate Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua”. He asked SP workers and supporters to dream bigger for 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls and the next Lok Sabha elections.

Referring to a news report, he said, “A journalist asked in an article I was reading that why are these people happy? Those who are happy, why is that? The race (in the election) was between Ferrari and Cycle. Everybody knew that Ferrari is going to win and not the Cycle. You tell me, who was on TV every day? They forced that into our minds. They played with our minds, with our mobile phones. The Samajwadis and mainly farmers and poor should understand that this is a different kind of fight. The day you understand this fight, you will win,” said Akhilesh.

He thanked the workers of both SP and the BSP and also people who voted for the two parties.