Triple talaq: Your faith is faith, mine is not? asks Owaisi

Opposing the triple talaq Bill vociferously, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday questioned the reason behind the government criminalising triple talaq while supporting decriminalisation of homosexuality and adultery law.

“When the Sabarimala judgment was delivered (by Supreme Court), then you speak about faith. Don’t Muslims have their faith? Your faith is faith, but my faith is not faith? Is this not violation of culture? Is this not violation of Article 29 of Constitution (cultural and educational rights, protection of interests of minorities)? The intention of the government is not clean,” Owaisi said, referring to the Sabaramila verdict allowing entry of women of menstruating age into the temple, which led to protests by pro-Hindu outfits, backed by the BJP and the Sangh in Kerala.

Owaisi said: “I want to ask the government, what was your compulsion? The SC has decriminalised homosexuality. You are criminalising triple talaq… Why is this being done? Because it will be used against us (Muslim community)…. The sexual minorities have been given the choice. Why should not religious minority be given the choice?… This is not for justice of Muslims.”

He said, “Adultery law has been decriminalised by Supreme Court, but the government sat silently. But you want to criminalise triple talaq…”

Owaisi said he opposes the Bill since it violates fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution. “I am opposing this Bill on the basis of Article 14, 15, 26 and 29, and the Preamble, where it has clearly been written that it guarantees liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship, of the Constitution.”