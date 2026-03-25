Lok Sabha passes transgender Bill amid Opposition protests

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi termed the proposed law “a brazen attack” on rights and identity of transgenders.

THE TRANSGENDER Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, which contains significant amendments in the law related to the identity, rights and welfare of transgender individuals, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday amid objections and demands from the Opposition to send it to a standing committee for further scrutiny.

Opposition MPs, who questioned the need to amend the existing provisions and also the “haste” with which it was tabled, later staged a walkout, terming it regressive.

At the end of the discussion on The Finance Bill, 2026, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju sought the sense of the House to take up the proposed law, referring to the need to address concerns around it expressed by Opposition members during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee.