Lok Sabha passes Bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges; Opposition disruptions in both Houses continue 

The Lok Sabha accomplished little legislative business but managed to pass the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which paves the way for increasing the number of judges in the Supreme Court to tackle the backlog of cases. (ANI)

Both Houses of Parliament witnessed disruptions on Monday as opposition MPs raised issues ranging from the absence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the alleged theft of donations at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple.

The Lok Sabha accomplished little legislative business but managed to pass the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which paves the way for increasing the number of judges in the Supreme Court to tackle the backlog of cases.

This was in addition to the tabling of two other significant Bills — the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026, which proposes changes to the governance structure of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) and the Bankers’ Book Evidence Bill, 2026.