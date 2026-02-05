Lok Sabha passes motion of thanks on President’s address without PM’s reply

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the motion of thanks on the President’s address to the House amid uproar by Opposition members, without Prime Minister Narendra Modi replying to it.

The Lok Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions and could not function on Thursday. When the House assembled at 11 am, it was adjourned within a minute until noon. At 12 pm, after the laying of papers, Speaker Om Birla put the motion for the House’s vote, which was passed by a voice vote amid the din.

Similar scenes had played out in the House on Wednesday. Minutes before PM Modi was scheduled to reply to the debate on the President’s address, the Lok Sabha was adjourned after Congress MPs marched towards the treasury benches holding a large banner which had the Prime Minister’s photograph and a slogan that read “Jo uchit samjho wo karo (do what you think is right)”. This was seen as a reference to a purported line from an unpublished book by former Army chief General M M Naravane that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had cited a few days ago.