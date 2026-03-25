As Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill, Finance Minister Sitharaman targets Congress, TMC, DMK on economy

Hitting out at the Congress party for “giving lectures” on fiscal deficit, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday contrasted the NDA government’s track record with that of its predecessor and said the Modi government has been repaying loans raised through oil marketing bonds during the UPA government.

Replying to the debate on the Finance Bill, 2026, Sitharaman also attacked the TMC and DMK, the ruling parties in poll-bound West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, on various issues, and complained that members of these two parties usually do not remain present in the House during her reply.

Responding to Congress member Deepender Singh Hooda, Sitharman said, “At the time of chhota sa (small) global financial crisis, the then UPA government was shaken up. While during COVID, a global crisis, we had retained a sense of calm… The fiscal deficit of 9.3 per cent (during the COVID year) has been brought down. They could not withstand the global financial crisis, which had a limited impact on the Indian economy. We managed even during COVID.”