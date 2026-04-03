Lok Sabha passes CAPF Bill with voice vote; Opposition members protest, walk out

The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill 2026 was passed in the Lok Sabha by a voice vote on Thursday amid protests and walkout by the Opposition members, who demanded that it be sent to a Select Committee for scrutiny. The Bill was cleared by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

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The Bill is likely to effectively undo a Supreme Court verdict directing the Centre to progressively reduce the deputation of IPS officers in the CAPFs.

Congress MP Harish Chandra Meena, who began the debate on behalf of the Opposition, said the Bill was brought because of the Supreme Court order, which directed the Central government to ensure justice for retired officers. “The issue went to court when the retired officers didn’t get justice … This was the first failure,” said Meena. He alleged that consultations with stakeholders were not held before the Bill was brought.”