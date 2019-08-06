Lok Sabha passes Bill to increase number of judges in Supreme Court

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a Bill to increase the number of judges in the country’s apex court from the present 30 to 33.

The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill was passed by a voice vote. This paves the way for adding more judges, for the first time since 2009.

“The Honourable Chief Justice of India in a letter to the government had expressed the need for more judges citing pendency and the fact that nowadays there are many matters that require to be heard by five-member Constitutional Benches. The number of judges has been increased several times in the past,” Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Lok Sabha while piloting the Bill. The Supreme Court has a pendency of around 58,000 cases, he said.

He also said that the government envisaged creating a separate cadre in legal service to be posted as judges in district courts.