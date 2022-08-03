scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Lok Sabha passes Bill to implement global norms on endangered species

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 17, 2021. It seeks to amend the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

Written by Harikishan Sharma | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 2:42:30 am
Replying to the debate on the Bill, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said 41 members participated in the debate and all of them unanimously welcomed the amendments proposed to the Bill. (File Photo)

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed by voice vote the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill-2021 that seeks to provide for implementation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 17, 2021. It seeks to amend the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

Also Read |Explained: Why Australia has listed koalas as endangered species

Replying to the debate on the Bill, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said 41 members participated in the debate and all of them unanimously welcomed the amendments proposed to the Bill.

Elaborating the objectives of the Bill, Yadav said a management committee is necessary for proper exports as per the CITES agreement. “When we export a product from our country, we will certify that no poaching of endangered species has been undertaken for that item,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...Premium
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...

Dispelling members’ apprehensions about elephants being taken by a trust in Jamnagar, Yadav referred to a judgment of the Karnataka High Court that was upheld by the Supreme Court.

“There has been a religious and cultural tradition in the country. If we had reared elephants, it would have been done with respect. We have adopted elephants with our lifestyle in Kerala and other places also…Regulation will be done by the central board but we will follow our tradition, cultural tradition to continue the protection of elephants,” Yadav said.

See in Photos |In pics: A step closer to extinction, the Monarch butterfly is now on the global endangered species list

Responding to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s remarks, Yadav said the government has drafted the Bill after having consultations with all stakeholders.
Earlier, participating in the debate, Chowdhury said that the Bill should have been opened for more time in order to garner public views. He also asked the government what measures it will take to curb the smuggling of wildlife.

Initiating the debate, Congress member Pradyut Bordoloi said that this is one of the “rare” Bills that has been referred to the Standing Committee. “Consultation is a very important part of democracy. In the UPA regime, about 71 per cent Bills were referred to the Standing Committees for discussion. But unfortunately, that figure has now come down to 11 per cent,” Bordoloi said.

Also Read |International protection for ‘cute’ otters: what is CITES, what does it do?

Raising the issue of transportation of a large number of elephants to Jamnagar by a prominent industrialist, Bordoloi said, “A scientific study has to be done to see whether elephants can survive in a non-family atmosphere and that is very important.”

BJP member Kirti Vardhan Singh said the Bill not only fulfils the provisions of the CITES but also covers all aspects of conservation, protection and management of wildlife in the country.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 02:42:30 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’

2

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

3

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

4

Suspected gas leak: Over 50 women workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

5

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

Featured Stories

Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
3rd T20I: India trounce Windies, go 2-1 up in five-match series

3rd T20I: India trounce Windies, go 2-1 up in five-match series

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri
Explained

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments
Opinion

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’

Premium
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained

4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India

Premium
AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement