Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Lok Sabha passes Bill to create statutory framework for doping watchdog

The Bill was passed after an over 3.5-hour discussion. While it received support from most parties, some voiced concerns with certain parts of the proposed legislation.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 27, 2022 9:45:42 pm
Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Nisith Pramanik and others in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

The Lok Sabha Wednesday passed a Bill that seeks to create a statutory framework for the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

Piloted by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, was first introduced in Lok Sabha in December. It was then scrutinised by a standing committee comprising members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Bill was passed after an over 3.5-hour discussion. While it received support from most parties, some voiced concerns with certain parts of the proposed legislation.

TMC member Saugata Roy said the proposed National Anti-Doping Board, which the Bill envisages, may end up becoming “top heavy”. Roy also proposed that Sports Minister Anurag Thakur hold a meeting with the heads of sports federations to send a stern message to athletes to not indulge in doping.

Also Read |Parliament Monsoon Session: 24 MPs suspended for unruly behaviour as Oppn continues protests in both Houses

BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab expressed his concern over the Bill empowering NADA officials to “act on their belief to suspect any athlete”.“This creates an unreasonable, arbitrary authority in the hands of agency members to enter athletes’ premises, seize any equipment, device or substance,” Mahtab said. He also pointed out that the Bill lacks any provision on protection of personal data of athletes who will undergo tests.

TRS MP Bheemrao Baswanthrao Patil said the Bill may not ensure the NADA’s complete independence from the government. “If more autonomy is granted to the watchdog, the Bill will be more effective,” he said.

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said while blaming sportspersons who are detected with having taken performance enhancing drugs, one should keep in mind that athletes can also be framed by rivals. He also proposed perils of doping be incorporated in school curriculum.

In his response, Thakur assured the members that the government is serious about the aspect of data privacy and will abide by protocol followed globally. He also said that all efforts will be made to prevent misuse of power vested on officials.

“This is not to harass anyone politically,” Thakur said. The Bill gives effect to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisaton (UNESCO) international convention against doping in sport.

