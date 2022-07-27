Lok Sabha passes Bill to create statutory framework for doping watchdog

Updated: July 27, 2022 9:45:42 pm
The Lok Sabha Wednesday passed a Bill that seeks to create a statutory framework for the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).
Piloted by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, was first introduced in Lok Sabha in December. It was then scrutinised by a standing committee comprising members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
The Bill was passed after an over 3.5-hour discussion. While it received support from most parties, some voiced concerns with certain parts of the proposed legislation.
TMC member Saugata Roy said the proposed National Anti-Doping Board, which the Bill envisages, may end up becoming “top heavy”. Roy also proposed that Sports Minister Anurag Thakur hold a meeting with the heads of sports federations to send a stern message to athletes to not indulge in doping.
Subscriber Only Stories
BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab expressed his concern over the Bill empowering NADA officials to “act on their belief to suspect any athlete”.“This creates an unreasonable, arbitrary authority in the hands of agency members to enter athletes’ premises, seize any equipment, device or substance,” Mahtab said. He also pointed out that the Bill lacks any provision on protection of personal data of athletes who will undergo tests.
TRS MP Bheemrao Baswanthrao Patil said the Bill may not ensure the NADA’s complete independence from the government. “If more autonomy is granted to the watchdog, the Bill will be more effective,” he said.
BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said while blaming sportspersons who are detected with having taken performance enhancing drugs, one should keep in mind that athletes can also be framed by rivals. He also proposed perils of doping be incorporated in school curriculum.
In his response, Thakur assured the members that the government is serious about the aspect of data privacy and will abide by protocol followed globally. He also said that all efforts will be made to prevent misuse of power vested on officials.
“This is not to harass anyone politically,” Thakur said. The Bill gives effect to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisaton (UNESCO) international convention against doping in sport.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’Premium
A case of SC’s comments going against Indian valuesPremium
What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer'sPremium
Latest News
ICMR isolates monkeypox virus; may pave way for development of diagnostic kits, vaccines
Lok Sabha passes Bill to create statutory framework for doping watchdog
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Prayagraj
Dior called out for appropriating Chinese culture with skirt design from Ming Dynasty era
Ranveer Singh’s nude photos were ‘secretly taken to a printing lab’ on a pen drive, reveals creative director: ‘We would never send emails’
5G spectrum auction extends to 3rd day; receives bids worth Rs 1.49 lakh cr on Day 2
20 non-locals killed in Manipur since 2017: CM Biren Singh informs state Assembly
Rajendra Prasad Singh is new chairman of IIT Kharagpur Board of Governors
Explained: What is cryptojacking, cyber attacks carried out by crypto miners?
Sumona Chakravarti bats for Ranveer Singh after nude photo controversy: ‘Neither is my modesty insulted, nor sentiments hurt’
Karnataka: BJP MLA Renukacharya demands ‘encounter’ of Praveen’s killers, threatens to resign
Mental health being important, resource like Paddy Upton will be helpful: Rahul Dravid