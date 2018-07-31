Lok Sabha passes Bill on homoeopathy council revamp

Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury withdrew his statutory resolution disapproving the ordinance. Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury withdrew his statutory resolution disapproving the ordinance.

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a Bill to replace the Central Council of Homoeopathy (CCH) with a board of governors and aimed at bringing accountability and quality in homoeopathy education system. The Bill, which seeks to replace an Ordinance promulgated by the President in May, was approved by a voice vote after the House rejected several unofficial amendments.

Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury withdrew his statutory resolution disapproving the ordinance. “The government will reconstitute the CCH within a year and restore the democratic process,” Union Ayush Minister Shripad Yesso Naik said.

Several Opposition members questioned the ordinance route taken by the government to bring the amendment in the 1973 Homoeopathic Council Act and “undermine” Parliament’s powers and asked it to explain the “extraordinary situation” which compelled them to do so. In reply, Naik said the government had to come out with a law to abolish CCH as it did not have powers to deal with the erring chief and other members who faced grave charges of corruption. ENS

