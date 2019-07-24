Lok Sabha passes Bill for more transparent transport regulatory mechanism

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill that aims to decrease road accidents, bring in better technology for road safety, traffic regulation and improved transportation and make regulatory mechanism more transparent.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed by voice vote as Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari allayed fears of the Opposition that the Bill encroached upon powers of state governments.

While the Bill was supported by all in general, on various provisions of the Bill, including the National Transport Policy, Opposition members had expressed reservations about violation of the federal structure. Gadkari said the government has no intention of intervening with the power of states.

The National Transportation Policy, which the Bill proposes for ushering in guidelines on transportation of goods and passengers, will be framed only after consultation with states, the minister said. “We will not take away any power of the states… If some states would not like to adopt that, they would be free to do that. It is not a mandatory policy.”