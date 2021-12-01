5 questions: From Uniform Civil Code to UAPA on students, the key issues Lok Sabha took up today

The Uniform Civil Code; compensation for deaths due to Covid and during farmers’ protests; opening of universities and withdrawing UAPA cases against the students — these were some of the issues MPs raised when the Lok Sabha took up zero hour after a long time.

BJP MP on Uniform Civil Code

In what could be the next contentious issue that would rock the political discourse, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday asked the central government to expedite the process of bringing a law to implement a Uniform Civil Code in the country.

Raising the issue, Dubey said the Allahabad High Court had last month asked the Centre to consider setting up a panel for implementing the mandate of Article 44 of the Constitution, which speaks about a Uniform Civil Code for citizens throughout the territory of India.

“Even after 75 years of Independence, we have not been able to bring in a Uniform Civil Code. I urge the government to soon bring a law to implement a Uniform Civil Code,” he said, adding that the move is necessary for a united India and that’s the reason the court suggested it.

The UCC, which would unify the country’s personal laws — that govern matters such as marriage, divorce, maintenance, adoption and inheritance — has always been a controversial issue. Currently, various communities have their own set of laws in these matters. The BJP manifesto has always mentioned UCC as a promise its government would implement.

“Article 44 of the Constitution of India lists Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. BJP believes that there cannot be gender equality till such time India adopts a Uniform Civil Code, which protects the rights of all women, and the BJP reiterates its stand to draw a Uniform Civil Code, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonizing them with the modern times,” its manifesto ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections said.

Language matters

With the BJP stressing on popularising the Hindi language, BJP MP Satyadev Pachauri from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh wanted the government to see that the judgments given in Supreme Court are in Hindi, and not in English. “The farmers and other common people who take their issues to the court don’t understand English, they do not understand what the lawyers say and what the judgment say. So it’s imperative that the judgments are given out in Hindi and other local languages,” Pachauri said.

Compensation demands

On Wednesday too, Opposition MPs seemed determined to not let the government take away focus from farmers’ issues. Congress MP Manish Tewari raised the issue of compensation for 700 farmers who lost their lives during the protests against the farm laws, which were finally repealed on Monday. He said the government should not only give Rs 5 crore each for their families, but also agree to the farmers’ demand of a legal backing for MSP.

Tewari’s party colleague Manickam Tagore, meanwhile, urged the government not to let poor families suffer due to Covid deaths. “There has been a severe financial distress. The government should provide proper compensation for the families who lost their earning members. Every such family should be provided Rs 4 lakh each,” Tagore demanded.

Student’s issues

BSP MP Danish Ali pointed out that most institutions have re-opened after Covid restrictions. “Schools have opened, offices have resumed functioning but many universities where the country’s future is decided are still closed, especially major institutions like Jamia Milia, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Aligarh Muslim University, etc., whose students had shown light to this nation. Some students are still in jail after they had been charged with UAPA clauses.”



TMC’s Pratima Mondal pointed out that it is difficult for UPSC aspirants from dental background to choose optional subjects because dentistry is not one of the subjects listed. “There are several subjects like Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Animal Science, Medical Science, Engineering but Dentistry is left out. This serves as a discouragement to the candidates from this field and they are forced to opt for a new subject altogether which turns to be extremely difficult for them .. It should be an optional subject in the Civil Services exams,” Mondal said.

From down south

Congress Kerala MPs Shashi Tharoor and T N Prathapan raised the issue of non-subsidised kerosene given to the southern state through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Kerala MP Benny Behanan raised the matter of giving permission to regional media for Parliament coverage. According to him, “a lottery system was put in place under which only 21 electronic and print media reporters were allowed to enter Parliament, but it is noted that English and Hindi media journalists are getting most of the opportunity to enter Parliament.” He said the regional media was not getting a chance to cover the proceedings.