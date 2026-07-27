Parliament deadlock may end as Lok Sabha set to discuss anti-paper leak Bill tomorrow

After a week of repeated disruptions, the government and the Opposition on Monday reached an understanding to end the logjam in Lok Sabha, paving the way for a discussion on The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, from Tuesday.

This comes two days after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Education Minister on Saturday, following over a month-long protest spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the NEET(UG) question paper leak.

The breakthrough on Monday came after a day of behind-the-scenes negotiations led by Speaker Om Birla and government floor managers even as both Houses were repeatedly adjourned amid the Opposition’s protests against the alleged police excesses during the student protests.

Sources said Birla, who repeatedly appealed in the House for a discussion on the Bill, personally reached out to floor leaders across party lines during a three-hour adjournment from 2 pm to 5 pm. Government floor managers simultaneously engaged Opposition leaders.

By evening, both sides had agreed that the Bill would be taken up on Tuesday, with members expected to move amendments before the government replies. A senior Congress leader confirmed to The Indian Express that discussions had taken place to break the deadlock and the party had agreed to debate the Bill on Tuesday.

The breakthrough came after another day of washout in Parliament on Monday.

The day began with Opposition MPs protesting at Parliament’s Makar Dwar over two separate issues — police action against the protesters, and the Ram Temple donation row. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MPs from other INDIA bloc parties joined the demonstration before both Houses assembled.

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In Lok Sabha, Opposition MPs rushed into the Well as soon as Question Hour began, demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Amid repeated disruptions, Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 at noon.

When the House met again at 2 pm, Birla made a fresh appeal for consensus, describing the Bill as legislation linked to the future of crores of students and saying it sought to curb paper leaks and organised examination fraud. Pointing out that members had submitted 91 amendments, he said six hours had been earmarked for discussion and more time could be allotted if required. He then adjourned the House until 5 pm to enable consultations between the Treasury and Opposition benches.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju backed the Speaker’s appeal, questioning why the Opposition was blocking debate despite filing numerous amendments to the Bill.

However, when the House reassembled at 5 pm, Opposition members continued their protests. Rijiju accused the Congress and its allies of preventing discussion on legislation that they had themselves demanded after the NEET controversy.

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“All members have come well prepared. Several Opposition members have submitted amendments. Yet the Congress and its allies are deliberately preventing discussion on such an important Bill,” he said, adding that the country’s youth were watching Parliament and the Opposition should participate in the debate.

The Lok Sabha was subsequently adjourned for the day.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed similar scenes. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought a discussion under Rule 267 on the police action against protesters, but Chairman CP Radhakrishnan rejected the notice. Opposition members demanded statements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, leading to repeated adjournments through the day.

When the House reassembled after lunch, Minister of State for Home Nityananda Rai moved the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration before fresh protests stalled proceedings again.

Later, Deputy Chairman Harivansh attempted to take up the Bill for discussion. Rijiju again appealed to the Opposition to let the House function, while Kharge maintained that the Opposition was ready for a debate but insisted that Shah first make a statement on the police action. Amid slogan-shouting by both sides, the Rajya Sabha, too, was adjourned for the day.

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The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, amends the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The Bill provides for jail term up to 10 years, up from three to five years in the 2024 Act, and penalty up to Rs 50 lakh instead of the earlier Rs 10 lakh. If the crime is found to be organised, the Bill proposes a minimum sentence of seven years and a penalty of up to Rs 10 crore.

It also sets a two-month deadline to complete investigations into paper leak cases. According to the Bill, States and Union Territories will be empowered to set up fast-track courts that can complete the trial within three months of filing of the chargesheet. The Centre, it says, will be empowered to set up a special task force to probe some paper leak cases.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced a high-powered task force on exam reforms led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

The first week of the Monsoon Session, which began on July 20, was washed out amid protests — inside and outside Parliament — demanding Pradhan’s resignation. The Opposition has now shifted its focus to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the alleged excesses by security personnel, like the use of pellet guns, during the protest march to Parliament on July 20.