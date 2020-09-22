Farm bills issue rocks Lok Sabha, proceedings adjourned for an hour

Speaker Om Birla in House Tuesday. (PTI)

The protests against the contentious farm bills, passed by Parliament, rocked the proceedings in the Lok Sabha as MPs led by the Congress shouted slogans and raised banners.

Speaker Om Birla urged members to follow the Covid-19 protocols in the house and maintain physical distance. However, he adjourned the proceedings for an hour saying he was doing so to “keep the MPs safe” from the coronavirus.

As the house met, Congress MPs raised banners with “Don’t kill the Farmers” slogans and “Kisanon par Tanashahi nahin chalegi”. Some were carrying banners saying “stop beating up MPs”, referring to the Delhi police’s attempts to stop four Congress MPs, including Ravneet Singh Bittu, from a candlelight march on Monday evening near Parliament House.

At the beginning of the session, Bittu raised the issue, saying that four Congress MPs protesting against the farm bills were beaten by police as they mistook them for farmers. Speaker Om Birla assured that he would get the incident investigated and that “the safety of the MPs is his responsibility”. However, Bittu said, “But who would protect the farmers?”

The Congress MPs then came out of their seats and started shouting slogans. Speaker Birla further warned them against violating Covid protocol, but they did not pay heed to it. Other opposition MPs also started standing up. Then TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee declared that the entire opposition is united on the issue as the farmers across the country are protesting.

Speaker then said he was concerned about the safety of the MPs and he would adjourn the proceedings for an hour.

