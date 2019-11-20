LS panel to discuss Delhi air pollution today

A meeting of a parliamentary committee on the issue of air pollution in the national capital is scheduled for Wednesday. The last meeting, scheduled for November 15, was cancelled as most members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Urban Development and senior officials gave it a miss.

Only four of the 29 members were present for the last meeting, including Chairman Jagdambika Pal (BJP) and three MPs — C R Patil (BJP), Sanjay Singh (AAP) and Hasnain Masoodi (National Conference).

According to sources, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had taken a dim view of the absence of senior officials and told them to ensure that it was not repeated. Pal had written to the Speaker complaining against the absence of senior officials.

The absentees included East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, Digvijaya Singh, M J Akbar, Hema Malini, Ramcharan Bohra, Kalyan Banerjee, PC Mohan and S P Singh Baghel.

Gambhir’s absence had invited a sharp attack from the AAP.

The meeting on Wednesday is slated to discuss the “role of Municipal Corporations of Delhi, DDA, NDMC, CPWD and NBCC in reducing air pollution in Delhi”.