The House Committee of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday resolved to approach Delhi Police to evict 27 ex-MPs from their official accommodation in Lutyens Delhi. The former members of the Lower House of the Parliament continued to overstay in government bungalows and flats despite repeated notices from the authorities to move out.

Advertising

The committee also decided to disconnect water, power and gas connections at their houses.

The 12-member committee is headed by BJP member from Navsari (Gujarat) C R Patil.