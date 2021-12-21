Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests demanding Ajay Mishra’s resignation

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday following ruckus from Opposition members demanding the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and to exempt Tamil Nadu from National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Opposition members stormed the Well of the House shouting slogans and displaying placards as soon as the Question Hour began. Due to continued disruptions, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House 47 minutes into Question Hour.

As the House began, the Speaker urged members to take their seats promising everyone would get an opportunity to raise their issues and that the House would run till midnight if required. However, Birla’s requests did not budge Opposition members who continued protesting.

The Question Hour was conducted amid the din where questions related to the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Rural Development were raised.

Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh even interrupted his reply to draw attention to the disruptions in the House.

“I wish to thank you (the Speaker) and your patience. The way the Opposition has lowered the dignity of the House, I thank your patience. These are people who outside of Parliament swear on democracy, but inside, lower its dignity,” Singh said.

In between, Birla urged MPs to make use of an app related to Parliament where they could not only watch the proceedings live but also see all papers laid on the table, reports of various committees and all other House related issues.

“Please ask people in your constituency to also download the app so that they can see this behaviour,” Birla said.

Finally, urging members to return to their seats, Birla said, “I am requesting you on the last day. I have high expectations from you to run the House. Please try that the House runs. I told you I will give you adequate time. Please maintain the dignity of the House. The dignity of the House is yours too. You come here for debate and discussion. Raise issues related to your constituency. You want the House to run? The House is adjourned till 2 pm.”