Uproar in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi joins protests in Well of the House

Updated: August 3, 2022 1:48:17 pm
The Lok Sabha witnessed noisy protests on Wednesday as Congress MPs led by party president Sonia Gandhi came to the Well of the House, protesting the “misuse of central investigative agencies” against Opposition leaders.
While members belonging to Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) stood in the well of the House, raising slogans like “ED, Modi down down” and “Narendra Modi jawab do”, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MPs and a few Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs stood near their seats to join the protests.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned first at 11.10 am till noon, and then again at 12.15 till 2 pm.
When the House met at noon, Congress MPs insisted that their leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury be allowed to raise the issue in the House. With Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, not granting permission to speak, the MPs began sloganeering.
Amidst the ruckus, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran was seen persuading senior Congress leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Karti P Chidambaram to come to the well of the House. At this, Sonia Gandhi stood up and joined the protesters in the Well of the House and asked Chidambaram also to move to the front.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
