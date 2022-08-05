scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

Wearing black, Opposition MPs stage noisy protest in Lok Sabha; proceedings adjourned

After the House was adjourned, Congress MPs led by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi took out a protest march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan raising slogans against price rise.

Written by Liz Mathew | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 12:42:37 pm
Congress leaders protesting against price rise and unemployment outside Parliament on Friday. (Express Photo)

Wearing black shirts, kurtas and bands on their sleeves, Congress MPs staged a noisy protest inside the Lok Sabha Friday along with members from the DMK, NCP and Left parties, resulting in an abrupt adjournment of the proceedings.

While Congress president Sonia Gandhi was seen wearing a black blouse, Rahul Gandhi was in a black shirt, and some of the MPs wrapped a black cloth around their shoulders besides sporting black bands.

Rahul Gandhi: India witnessing death of democracy, onset of dictatorship

As the House met, Speaker Om Birla made an obituary reference and remembered the victims of the Hiroshima bombing. Immediately after the House observed a minute’s silence, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury got up to speak, but the Speaker did not allow him. The Congress, along with MPs of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), then entered the well of the House shouting slogans demanding “justice”. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) members joined the noisy protests by clapping their hands.

Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi outside Parliament. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Speaker then took up the Question Hour, but the sloganeering continued. Visibly angry, Birla reiterated that the MPs should return to their seats and that they could raise the issue during Zero Hour. “This is not right. You can’t shout slogans. It is hurting the dignity of the House. The world is watching you,” Birla said. But the Opposition MPs only shouted louder, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings till noon.

J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

After the House was adjourned, Congress MPs led by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi took out a protest march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan raising slogans against price rise. Some of the MPs wore garlands made of green vegetables and empty packets of dairy products outside the House.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 12:42:37 pm
