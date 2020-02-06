Lok Sabha: Oppn raises Farooq Abdullah detention, stages walkout

Farooq Abdullah has been in detention since J&K’s special status was scrapped Farooq Abdullah has been in detention since J&K’s special status was scrapped

With Lok Sabha MP and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah in detention since August 5, the Opposition alleged in Lok Sabha that the government is keeping the 84-year old leader in detention “illegally” and sought the Speaker’s ruling to allow him to attend the budget session.

“Three former chief ministers, including Farooq Abdullah, are languishing in jails for the past six months, they have been put behind bars without giving any proper reason,” said Congress leader in the House, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, demanding the MP’s release.

The matter was raised by Suresh Kodikunnil, who had given a notice for moving an adjournment motion on the issue. Speaker Om Birla denied the adjournment motion notice, but allowed Suresh to raise the matter in the Zero Hour. “Farooq Abdullah has not been allowed to attend three sessions… This House has a moral responsibility to see to it that his right to attend the House, express his views and raise the issues of his constituency in this House is protected. It has been six months and he has been detained illegally,” Suresh said.

It is the responsibility of the government and House to ensure his welfare and also that he is able to exercise his right as an elected representative, he added. “I want a ruling from you on it,” the MP said, addressing the Speaker.

However, the Speaker asked the next person to raise his matter. The Congress MPs started protesting and were joined by members of the DMK and Left parties. Along with NC member Hasnain Masoodi, they went to the Well and started raising slogans. But the Speaker continued the Zero Hour. Then Chowdhury wanted to speak and the Speaker allowed him. He announced that the Opposition was staging a walkout in protest. MPs from the Congress, DMK, the Left parties and National Conference then staged a walkout.

TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, too, raised the issue of Abdullah’s detention and said the issue was also raised during the all-party meeting. “I would request the government to at least intimate this House about his health condition,” he said.

