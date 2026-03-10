‘Speaker is not voice of Govt’: Gaurav Gogoi leads Opposition attack as Lok Sabha takes up resolution seeking Om Birla’s removal

Lok Sabha witnessed another showdown Tuesday as the House formally took up the Opposition’s resolution to remove Speaker Om Birla, the first such motion against a presiding officer in nearly 40 years. While the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s numerical majority makes the move largely symbolic, the debate allowed the Opposition to place its allegations of bias against the Chair on record inside Parliament and to sharpen its attack on the government over the functioning of the House.

Congress MP Dr Mohammad Jawed moved the resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Birla, alleging that the Chair has failed to maintain the impartiality required to command the confidence of all sections of the House.

The session began with an immediate clash over who should preside during the debate. With Speaker Birla voluntarily stepping aside on “moral grounds” and the post of Deputy Speaker remaining vacant, the Chair was occupied by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal from the panel of chairpersons. The Opposition raised questions about how it was decided that Pal would be in the Chair during the discussion.

Starting the discussion in the House, Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi began his speech by quoting the Supreme Court’s Nabam Rebia judgment and said that the Speaker is expected to have a sense of “elevated independence” and should exhibit “impeccable objectivity and absolute impartiality”.

“We are not very happy about this resolution. Personally, Mr Birla has good relations with everyone. That is why we are sad that we had to bring a no-trust motion against him,” said Gogoi.

He said the Congress doesn’t “wish to attack Birla personally”. “We are bringing this to keep the trust of the people of the Indian Republic. Constitutional mortality demands impartiality, said Ambedkar. The Speaker is not the voice of the government but the custodian of the rights of the entire House,” said Gogoi.

Gogoi also spoke about the proceedings in February during the reply to the President’s address, and said that when Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi wanted to speak, “he was interrupted 20 times”.

“Speaker, senior members of the treasury benches, home minister, defence minister.. In a coordinated manner. Just because he wanted to say that when the head of the country was needed, he said, “Do what you deem fit’. We don’t have military leadership. Our army waits for the instructions of the political leadership,” said Gogoi.

Gogoi was referring to Gandhi’s attempt to quote from the unpublished memoir of former Army chief General M M Naravane when the government side interrupted him multiple times, citing Parliamentary rules.

Gogoi also talked about the Indian trade deal with the United States and said, “The LoP (Gandhi) also talked about the trade deal between India and the US. What haste was there in striking a deal which is not even in India’s favour? Concessions to the US in the agriculture sector. LoP said that due to an ongoing investigation against an industrialist in the Department of Justice, there are more names in the files.”

As Gogoi spoke, Pal, who was presiding over the proceedings, adjourned the House for lunch break until 2 pm.