Lok Sabha Oath Ceremony: The language of choice for state MPs — Marathi to Sanskrit

SEVERAL newly elected MPs from Maharashtra on Monday took oath in the Lok Sabha. While most of them took oaths in Marathi, a few took the oath in other languages such as Hindi, English, and even Sanskrit. The state MPs who didn’t take the oath in Marathi were, however, trolled on social media.

As many as 34 MPs took oath in Marathi, including all the 18 Shiv Sena MPs and 11 MPs from the BJP.

Some non-Marathi speaking MPs chose to take oath in Marathi, while some Marathi MPs took oaths in English or Hindi.

Udayanraje Bhosale, the NCP MP from Satara, took oath in English. Sujay Vikhe-Patil, BJP leader and first time-MP from Ahmednagar, also took oath in English.

AIMIM leader Imitiyaz Jaleel, who won from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat by defeating four-time MP and Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, took oath in Marathi.

Amravati MP Navneet Rana, who is from Punjab, also took oath in Marathi.

Manoj Kotak, the newly-elected BJP MP from Mumbai, who is non-Marathi speaking, took oath in Marathi. Congress’ lone MP from Maharashtra, Balu Dhanorkar, also took oath in Marathi.

The Raj Thackeray-led MNS, whose politics centres around ‘Marathi and Marathi Manoos’, said it had high hopes that those who took their oaths in Marathi would help elevate the status of the language. “We hope that those who took their oaths in Marathi will help get Marathi the status of a classical language,” said MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande.

NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, one of the four MPs from Pune district, took oath in Hindi. Varsha Jagtap, a member of NCP’s youth wing from Pimpri-Chinchwad who, along with other party leaders, was present on the first day of the 17th Lok Sabha, said, “Supriya Sule took the oath in Hindi, which is our national language, and there is nothing wrong with that.”

Maval MP and BJP leader Shrirang Barne took oath in Marathi while NCP leader and actor Amol Kolhe, the MP from Shirur, also took oath in Marathi. Pune MP and BJP leader Girish Bapat took oath in Sanskrit.

All the four MPs from Pune apparently crossed paths but didn’t exchange pleasantries or discuss issues to be taken up in the Lok Sabha. “We met but didn’t discuss anything,” said Barne. “We came across each other…we will discuss issues later on,” said Kolhe.

Bapat was not available for comment.