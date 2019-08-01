Lok Sabha nod to eviction Bill

THE LOK Sabha passed the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019 with a voice vote on Wednesday. The Bill seeks to crack down on unauthorised occupants of government residential accommodations.

Responding to the points flagged by members during the discussion, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said it was the right time for passing the legislation as numerous MPs were waiting for their new accommodation.

Puri informed the House that of the total 15,416 residential accommodation under the government quota, “currently 3081 cases were under litigation.” The proposed amendments would enable the estate officer to apply summary proceedings for evicting unauthorised occupants from residential accommodations and to levy damage charges for accommodation held during the period of litigation.

Kalyan Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress described provisions of the Bill as “draconian”.

BJP member Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said during the time of filing of nomination papers, a candidate should also produce an affidavit stating that government facilities would be enjoyed till he is a member of Parliament.