MPs flag water crisis, heat wave conditions; seeks Centre’s help

Lok Sabha members from Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu raised the issue of water crisis and heat wave conditions prevailing the country.

Supriya Sule (NCP) flagged the issue of mismanagement of water by the state government of Maharashtra and said people are facing problems with water tankers.

“Centre should support Maharashtra to deal with the prevailing water crisis,” Sule said during Zero Hour. BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav from Pataliputra constituency in Bihar raised the issue of drying of hand water pumps and demanded that the Centre ask the state government to take action on the matter.

Rahul Kaswan (BJP) in Rajasthan said the temperature in his constituency Churu had touched 50.3 degrees Celsius and there were heatwaves across the state. He demanded that the implementation of the NREGA scheme be changed so that it takes into account the problems being faced by the people in Churu.

A DMK member from Tamil Nadu said that the state is facing drought condition and demanded that the Centre terms it as a ‘national calamity’.