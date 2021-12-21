Lok Sabha MP tests positive for Covid-19, was in Parliament on Monday

Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali, who attended Parliament on Monday, said he has tested positive for Covid-19. The BSP leader added that he is fully vaccinated, and urged people who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves.

“Despite being fully vaccinated, today, I tested positive for #COVID19. Yesterday, I attended Parliament also. I request all those who came in my contact to get tested and isolate themselves. I am having mild symptoms and hope to recover soon,” he tweeted.

Despite being fully vaccinated, today, I tested positive for #COVID19. Yesterday, I attended Parliament also. I request all those who came in my contact to get tested and isolate themselves. I am having mild symptoms and hope to recover soon. @loksabhaspeaker @LokSabhaSectt — Kunwar Danish Ali (@KDanishAli) December 21, 2021

India recorded 5,326 new Covid-19 cases and 453 deaths in the 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday. The country has 79,097 active cases.

The Health Ministry said India has at least 200 cases of the Omicron variant. The effectiveness of Covid vaccines available in the country against the new variant will be known within a week, as soon as the results of a related study are published, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Parliament Monday.