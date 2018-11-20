Lok Sabha MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy quits TRS

In a setback to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi ahead of the December seven Telangana Assembly polls, the party’s Lok Sabha member, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy quit the party Tuesday.

In a letter to the TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Reddy, who was elected from the Chevella constituency, said he was disappointed with the party at various levels.

He was forced into a position of contemplating leaving the party despite the fact that today TRS enjoys significant goodwill in the “social circles that we are in,” Reddy said in the letter, shared with the media.

“I thought long and hard about this step before deciding to take this major decision and analysed the scenario by listing my disappointments at various levels,” he said.

Reddy listed disappointments at five levels –personal, injustice to karyakarthas (those) who worked for Telangana statehood, constituency, state and party — in the letter.

“I fought for the party in 2014 when the party needed me. However, the party has induced people who were against Telangana and our ideology into the cabinet and given them more power and prominence.

I feel people who were fighting for Telangana and share a common ideology including me are no longer needed in the party,” Reddy said.

He said he feels that the best possible path for him is to resign from the party as he is unable to acquiesce with the current scenario. Reddy said he would also resign from the Lok Sabha. Reddy is a first time MP.