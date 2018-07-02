Lok Sabha members can now ask only up to five questions per day

The release pointed out that the members, according to Direction 10B of the Lok Sabha Speaker, could give notices for posing more than 10 questions a day till now. (File) The release pointed out that the members, according to Direction 10B of the Lok Sabha Speaker, could give notices for posing more than 10 questions a day till now. (File)

Members of the Lok Sabha can ask only up to five questions per day from the upcoming session of the House, an official press release stated on Sunday. The release pointed out that the members, according to Direction 10B of the Lok Sabha Speaker, could give notices for posing more than 10 questions a day till now. The Direction 10B has been amended due to the count of notices for the questions exceeding 230 per day.

In case a member gives notices for asking more than five questions on a day, the remaining questions would be allowed to be raised the following day, the bulletin said. It called upon members to apprise the Question Cell of the questions they wished to raise during the entire session in one go. The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin from July 18 and conclude on August 10.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App