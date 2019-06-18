Lok Sabha session LIVE UPDATES: Om Birla likely to be NDA candidate for Speaker; 222 MPs to take oath todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/lok-sabha-live-updates-parliament-oath-narendra-modi-bjp-congress-5785790/
Lok Sabha session LIVE UPDATES: Om Birla likely to be NDA candidate for Speaker; 222 MPs to take oath today
Parliament LIVE UPDATES: The Lok Sabha will have a total of 30 sittings and the Rajya Sabha 27 sittings till July 26. Protem Speaker Virender Kumar will administer the oath of office to 222 Lok Sabha MPs today.
Parliament LIVE UPDATES:BJP leader Om Birla is likely to be the NDA candidate for the post of Speaker of Lok Sabha for which election is to be held on Wednesday. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 222 newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) will take the Oath of House on the second day of the 17th Lok Sabha. On Monday, 313 MPs were administered the oath by pro-tem Speaker Virendra Kumar, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers.
The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha commenced Monday with jubilant BJP members raising ‘Ja Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans as members were sworn in. After skipping the morning session, Congress president Rahul Gandhi finally took oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha in the afternoon. Meanwhile, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is chairing a meeting of the party’s Parliamentary Strategy Group at her residence in New Delhi.
Ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the role of the opposition in a democracy and said it need not bother about numbers while urging them to speak actively and participate in the House proceedings.
Live Blog
The second day of Lok Sabha session is underway in Parliament. Follow live updates here.
Ahead of PM's meeting with party chiefs, Cong discuses strategy on key matters
A meeting of the Congress top brass, including Sonia Gandhi and party chief Rahul Gandhi, was held here to decide the strategy on key matters such as Lok Sabha speaker's election and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to discuss the 'one nation, one election' issue. Sources said the meeting, chaired by Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi and attended by Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, discussed the strategy to be adopted by the party during the meeting called by the prime minister on Wednesday. Modi has invited heads of all parties who have an MP either in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. (PTI)
Sunny Deol takes oath in Lok Sabha
BJP MP Sunny Deol, who won from Gurdaspur in Punjab took the oath of the House in Lok Sabha. He is a first time MP who was roped in by the BJP just days ahead of the elections.
Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Punjab's Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol takes oath as member of the 17th Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/ut0EPMEiu2
Om Birla is a BJP leader and member of Parliament from Kota in Rajasthan. He is a two-time parliamentarian and a three-term MLA. He won the 2019 Lok Sabha election by a margin of 279677 votes.
Hope new Modi govt will not use Parliament as rubber stamp: Congress
Alleging that the Narendra Modi government used Parliament as a “rubber stamp” during its previous tenure, the Congress on Monday hoped that this trend will be reversed and key Bills will not be pushed without necessary legislative scrutiny. The opposition party’s assertion came in response to Prime Minister Modi’s remarks ahead of Parliament session that the Opposition need not “bother about their numbers” as their every word is “valuable” to the government.
Opposition need not worry about numbers, their every word valuable to us: PM
Speaking to the media at Parliament House before the commencement of the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha, he said, “The role of an opposition, an active opposition, an effective opposition is a pre-requisite for a parliamentary democracy. I hope the opposition would not worry about their numbers. Whatever number the people of the country have given to them…..has been given to them. But, their every word…every feeling is valuable for us,” Modi said.
Om Birla likely to be NDA candidate for Speaker of Lok Sabha
Two-time BJP MP Om Birla is likely to be NDA's nominee for Lok Sabha speaker's post. Once nominated, Birla, who won from Kota-Bundi parliamentary seat in Rajasthan, will easily become the speaker as the National Democratic Alliance has a clear majority in the lower house. The election for the post is scheduled for Wednesday. The Opposition has not yet announced any candidate for the post while Tuesday is the last day to file nomination.
BJP leader Om Birla likely to be NDA candidate for Speaker
Two-time BJP MP Om Birla is likely to be NDA's nominee for Lok Sabha speaker's post. Once nominated, Birla, who won from Kota-Bundi parliamentary seat in Rajasthan, will easily become the speaker as the National Democratic Alliance has a clear majority in the lower house. The election for the post is scheduled for Wednesday. The Opposition has not yet announced any candidate for the post while Tuesday is the last day to file nomination.
Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE Blog
Good Morning,
Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE Blog. Join us as we track all the developments taking place on Day 2 of the 17th Lok Sabha.
Ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the role of an opposition in the democracy and said the opposition need not bother about their numbers and urged them to speak actively and participate in the House proceedings.
On the eve of the first session, PM Modi had chaired an all-party meeting and had invited heads of all parties to a meeting on June 19 to discuss "the one nation, one election" issue. PM Modi has been pushing to revive the concept of simultaneous polls, citing costs and the time spent on a continuous cycle of polls. But it remains to be seen if other parties are receptive to the idea.
Ahead of PM's meeting with party chiefs, Cong discuses strategy on key matters
A meeting of the Congress top brass, including Sonia Gandhi and party chief Rahul Gandhi, was held here to decide the strategy on key matters such as Lok Sabha speaker's election and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to discuss the 'one nation, one election' issue. Sources said the meeting, chaired by Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi and attended by Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, discussed the strategy to be adopted by the party during the meeting called by the prime minister on Wednesday. Modi has invited heads of all parties who have an MP either in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. (PTI)
Sunny Deol takes oath in Lok Sabha
BJP MP Sunny Deol, who won from Gurdaspur in Punjab took the oath of the House in Lok Sabha. He is a first time MP who was roped in by the BJP just days ahead of the elections.
Who is Om Birla?
Om Birla is a BJP leader and member of Parliament from Kota in Rajasthan. He is a two-time parliamentarian and a three-term MLA. He won the 2019 Lok Sabha election by a margin of 279677 votes.
Hope new Modi govt will not use Parliament as rubber stamp: Congress
Alleging that the Narendra Modi government used Parliament as a “rubber stamp” during its previous tenure, the Congress on Monday hoped that this trend will be reversed and key Bills will not be pushed without necessary legislative scrutiny. The opposition party’s assertion came in response to Prime Minister Modi’s remarks ahead of Parliament session that the Opposition need not “bother about their numbers” as their every word is “valuable” to the government.
Read | Hope new Modi govt will not use Parliament as rubber stamp: Congress
Opposition need not worry about numbers, their every word valuable to us: PM
Speaking to the media at Parliament House before the commencement of the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha, he said, “The role of an opposition, an active opposition, an effective opposition is a pre-requisite for a parliamentary democracy. I hope the opposition would not worry about their numbers. Whatever number the people of the country have given to them…..has been given to them. But, their every word…every feeling is valuable for us,” Modi said.
Read | 'Opposition need not worry about numbers, their every word valuable to us'
Om Birla likely to be NDA candidate for Speaker of Lok Sabha
Two-time BJP MP Om Birla is likely to be NDA's nominee for Lok Sabha speaker's post. Once nominated, Birla, who won from Kota-Bundi parliamentary seat in Rajasthan, will easily become the speaker as the National Democratic Alliance has a clear majority in the lower house. The election for the post is scheduled for Wednesday. The Opposition has not yet announced any candidate for the post while Tuesday is the last day to file nomination.
BJP leader Om Birla likely to be NDA candidate for Speaker
Two-time BJP MP Om Birla is likely to be NDA's nominee for Lok Sabha speaker's post. Once nominated, Birla, who won from Kota-Bundi parliamentary seat in Rajasthan, will easily become the speaker as the National Democratic Alliance has a clear majority in the lower house. The election for the post is scheduled for Wednesday. The Opposition has not yet announced any candidate for the post while Tuesday is the last day to file nomination.
Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE Blog
Good Morning,
Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE Blog. Join us as we track all the developments taking place on Day 2 of the 17th Lok Sabha.