Lok Sabha session LIVE UPDATES: Om Birla likely to be NDA candidate for Speaker; 222 MPs to take oath today

Parliament LIVE UPDATES: BJP leader Om Birla is likely to be the NDA candidate for the post of Speaker of Lok Sabha for which election is to be held on Wednesday. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 222 newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) will take the Oath of House on the second day of the 17th Lok Sabha. On Monday, 313 MPs were administered the oath by pro-tem Speaker Virendra Kumar, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha commenced Monday with jubilant BJP members raising ‘Ja Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans as members were sworn in. After skipping the morning session, Congress president Rahul Gandhi finally took oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha in the afternoon. Meanwhile, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is chairing a meeting of the party’s Parliamentary Strategy Group at her residence in New Delhi.

Ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the role of the opposition in a democracy and said it need not bother about numbers while urging them to speak actively and participate in the House proceedings.