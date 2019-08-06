Lok Sabha gives nod to resolution on Kashmir, Congress walks out

The resolution to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was passed by a voice vote in Lok Sabha on Monday. After the resolution was tabled in the House by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress MPs trooped to the Well and tore apart its copies. Following its passage, the Congress MPs, led by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, walked out.

Right after the House passed The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, Shah proposed to table the resolution on the Bill to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, separating Ladakh. “I am just moving the resolution now. We will discuss the Bill tomorrow and I will reply,” he said.

The Opposition benches protested, saying a resolution cannot be tabled without the Bill. T R Baalu and A Raja of the DMK, Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Gaurav Gogoi and the party’s MPs from Kerala then trooped to the Well.

Shah left the House in the middle of the din as soon as the resolution was passed. During the voice vote, members like AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi demanded division voting, but the Speaker did not allow it.

“The Home minister got a resolution passed and ran away,” said Chowdhury. This was followed by a war of words between the Opposition and the treasury benches. The Congress then walked out.

The Speaker then started the Zero Hour and said no “point of order” would be allowed. “You are not even allowing us to speak. What kind of democracy is this?” Owaisi said.

The Speaker later allowed Baalu and TMC’s Saugata Roy to speak. “This is not the custom of the House that a Bill is followed by a resolution. They are to be tabled together,” Roy said.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha witnessed continuous protests, during which Opposition MPs raised slogans, clapped and even sat on the floor.

The sloganeering by members of the Congress, DMK and National Conference, which began soon after the House met, lasted till Speaker Om Birla announced a lunch break. Amid the din, Birla continued with legislative business, including introduction of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill and The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill and a discussion on The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill.

Though Congress president Rahul Gandhi was present, it was Sonia who was effectively leading not just the Congress pack, but also the DMK.

At one point, there was a face-off between Trinamool and Congress members. Satabdi Roy of the Trinamool Congress was speaking on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, when Hibi Eden and T N Prathapan of the Congress made a dash to her seat and began raising slogans from her mic. TMC member Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar objected to this and Kalyan Banerjee, too, intervened. After some heated exchanges, Eden and Prathapan went back to the Well.