Amid protests by TRS MPs, Lok Sabha functions for just 15 mins on Day 2

The Lok Sabha barely functioned on the second day of the Winter Session, as a few Opposition leaders demanded a discussion on farmers’ issues, but weren’t allowed the same. In the afternoon, barring a few members of TRS, almost all other Opposition members remained seated, but Speaker Om Birla, saying he can only hold discussions if the House is in order, adjourned it for the day.

Birla had disallowed all Adjournment Motions on Tuesday so as to suspend the normal business to conduct discussions on particular topics. DMK’s Andimuthu Raja, who was in the Chair when the House resumed at 2 pm, said the Speaker “has received notices of Adjournment Motion from members on different issues. He has disallowed all the notices of Adjournment Motion”.

Members of TRS were already in the Well of the House with placards protesting for a law for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers, and other related topics, raising slogans. Raja said that “opportunities to raise your issues will be given to you” asking them to go back to their seats. As the protesting MPs didn’t do so, the House was adjourned till 3 PM.

When the House resumed, Birla was back in the Chair and gave Leader of Congress in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury the opportunity to speak, who accused the government of creating obstruction for the House to function.

The Center should offer clarity on the procurement of Paddy from the farmers. Took part in the ongoing agitation at Lok Sabha today with my fellow MPs demanding the formulation of new policies and schemes that ensure our farmers welfare.#TrsWithFarmers @trspartyonline @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/5g3tyjNnsk — Dr Ranjith Reddy – TRS (@DrRanjithReddy) November 30, 2021

“The thing that we also want is that the House should run, cooperate with you,” said Chowdhury. “We don’t come to the House to snack, not to picnic, but to discuss, to raise the issues of the common people.”

“But it is the government’s duty. If the government doesn’t want (the House to function), what can we do? We wanted to have discussions on farm laws, to discuss MSP. But the government didn’t allow it. The fault is not ours, but is the government’s.” He was then cut short.

TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee also tried to raise a similar point, but the Speaker moved to papers that were to be laid in the House.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 as well.

Birla again requested the protesting members of TRS to go back to their seats, so that discussions on “important bills” could continue.

He gave TRS leader Nama Nageswara Rao the chance to speak when he went back to his seat. Rao said that paddy procurement isn’t happening in Telangana, and accused the government of “saying something here and something else in Telangana”. He demanded a statement from the government. He told the Speaker, “we are requesting through you” for the government to make a statement.

In response, Birla said that “I want to conduct discussions, but only if the House is in order”. As the protesting MPs did not go back, though all other Opposition members were seated, the House was adjourned for the day.