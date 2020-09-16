Lok Sabha: Essential commodities Bill cleared amid objections from Oppn, SAD

Distancing marks in place. (PTI)

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which seeks to replace the ordinance promulgated on June 5 to deregulate agriculture foodstuffs such as cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes.

Members of Opposition parties opposed the Bill and moved certain amendments, which were negated by the House.

Moving the Bill for the consideration of the House, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Patil Danve said, “This Bill is an important step in the direction of the doubling of farmers’ income,” Danve said.

Supporting the Bill, BJD member Bhartruhari Mahtab said, “I would urge the government that while liberalising the regulatory environment, it has to ensure that the interest of farmers and consumers are safeguarded.”

TMC member Sougata Ray said, “This Bill is in favour of big capitalists.” Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Bill will only benefit hoarders.

SAD member Sukhbir Singh Badal said the government should have consulted the political parties before promulgating the ordinance, adding that even his party — part of the NDA — was not consulted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.