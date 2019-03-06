No room for Vijayakanth’s DMDK in our alliance: DMK treasurer

The DMK on Wednesday virtually closed the door on Vijayakanth’s DMDK, with party treasurer Duraimurugan saying “we no longer have room for DMDK in our alliance” for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. With the DMDK on the verge of closing talks with AIADMK, the meeting of certain DMDK functionaries with Duraimurugan created turbulence in Tamil Nadu political arena.

Duraimurugan said L K Sudhish, the DMDK deputy general secretary, approached him to reconsider the coalition. “Few from DMDK met me and said their party is interested in joining hands with us. I asked them is it their decision or was it their party head’s decision; they said it was the Captain’s decision,” the DMK treasurer said.

“They were upset that AIADMK gave seven-seats to PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi) and are negotiating with them for fewer seats. I said to them that your party is not in a steady phase. Two days back OPS (O.Paneerselvam) met your leader and the photos were all over the Internet and now you are asking whether you could join us, how can I believe you? And I also told them our party leader is not in town and we no longer have room for DMDK in our alliance,” Duraimurugan added.

Just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega rally in Kanchipuram, Union minister Piyush Goel, AIADMK ministers Thangamani and Velumani, Vijayakanth’s brother-in-law Sudhish and other few prominent leaders gathered at Trident hotel in Chennai to hold talks ahead of Lok Sabha elections. When the meeting was underway, DMDK functionaries Anagai Murugesan, Azhagapuram Mohanraj, and Ilangovan met Duraimurugan at his Kotturpuram residence in Chennai. “We met Duraimurugan on personal grounds and it was not about the alliance,” said one of the DMDK functionary.

However, Duraimurugan said the meeting he had with DMDK members was purely on the grounds of forming an alliance. When asked whether Sudhish contacted him regarding the alliance, Duraimurugan said, “A few days ago, Sudhish called me and said they are willing to cut their ties with AIADMK and are interested in joining our alliance. I said we don’t have enough seats to accommodate DMDK. We ourselves are competing in just 20 constituencies, how we can further split seats?,” he added.

Both Dravidian parties have sealed the deal with most of their allies. Of the 40 Lok Sabha seats, AIADMK allocated five seats to BJP and the PMK has been offered seven seats with an assurance of Rajya Sabha seat. AC Shanmugam’s Pudhiya Needhi Katchi, Dr. K Krishnaswamy’s Pudhiya Thamizhagam, and former Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasami’s N R Congress have been allocated one apiece. On the other side, DMK allocated 10 seats to the Indian National Congress. Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI), Marxist Community Party of India (CPIM) have been offered two seats, while Vaiko’s MDMK, Kongu Nadu Desiya Makkal Katchi, IJK, and IUML have been allocated one seat each.