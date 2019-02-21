SP-BSP seal seat-sharing pact for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, here is what it is

Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samajwadi Party Thursday decided upon the seats to be contested in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The SP will fight on 37 seats and the BSP on 38 seats. Three seats have gone to Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

While announcing the alliance earlier, the two parties had said they will contest from 38 constituencies each out of the 80 in the state. The two parties named the seats distributed among them in a statement signed by SP president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati.

The 37 seats in the SP quota include Kairana, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Badaun, Bareilly, Lucknow, Etawah, Kanpur, Kannauj, Jhansi, Banda, Allahabad, Kaushambi, Phulpur, Faizabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi and Mirzapur.

The BSP will contest from Saharanpur, Bijnor, Nagina, Aligarh, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Dhaurahara, Sitapur, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaiserganj, Basti, Salempur, Jaunpur, Bhadohi and Deoria, among other constituencies.

The SP-BSP alliance will not field any candidate from Amethi and Rae Bareli, the bastion of Congress.

The SP is also going to fight on Varanasi seat, the home turf of PM Modi. Both the parties have forged an alliance to counter the BJP in the general elections.

However, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav expressed his displeasure over the alliance in a press conference in Lucknow today. He questioned why Akhilesh gave “half” the seats to Mayawati’s party.

The remarks come days after SP patriarch created a stir in Parliament, saying he wished that Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power.