Army veterans write to President over ‘practice of politicians taking credit for military operations’

Strongly objecting to the manner in which “political leaders are taking credit for military operations”, a group of Army veterans has written to President Ram Nath Kovind to “take all necessary steps” to ensure parties do not use the “military, military uniforms or symbols, and any actions by military formations or personnel for political purposes” amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

In a letter addressed to the President and signed by over 100 retired personnel, the veterans raised concerns that have “caused considerable alarm and disquiet among both the serving and the retired personnel of our forces”.

“We refer, Sir, to the unusual and completely unacceptable practice of political leaders taking credit for military operations like cross-border strikes, and even going so far to claim the Armed Forces to be ‘Modi ji ki sena’,” the letter read.

“This is in addition to media pictures of election platforms and campaigns in which party workers are seen wearing military uniforms; and posters and images with pictures of soldiers and especially of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, displayed,” it added.

Referring to a similar letter written by former Navy chief Admiral L Ramdas (retired) to the Election Commission, the veterans said there has been “no substantive change of behaviour and practice on the ground” despite the poll watchdog’s intervention.

“We do appreciate that complaints by some senior retired personnel, including a written submission from a former chief of the Naval Staff to the Chief Election Commissioner, have elicited a prompt response. Indeed a notification has been issued asking for an explanation from those responsible for these statements, including from the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. However, we regret to state that these do not have appear to have resulted in any substantive change of behaviour and practice on the ground,” the letter mentioned.

The group also expressed fears that the situation may worsen with time. “With the General Elections round the corner, and given the prevailing environment where political parties and candidates seem to be acting in total disregard of the declaration of the Model Code of Conduct, we fear that such incidents may only increase as polling day draws near,” the letter read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came under the radar of the poll watchdog after he appealed to first-time voters to “dedicate” their votes to the “brave soldiers” who carried out the Balakot air strike and to the “braves martyred” in the Pulwama terror attack. Calling it a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the Osmanabad District Election Officer forwarded a report to the Election Commission whose final response is now awaited.

Besides Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also come under the radar of the poll body for calling the Indian Army “Modiji ki Sena”. The commission advised him to be more careful in his utterances.