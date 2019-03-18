Hardik Patel event disrupted, he calls it BJP conspiracy

A get-together programme of Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), who recently joined the Congress, was briefly disrupted near Gandhinagar on Sunday by some unidentified persons who tried to tear off the main banner on the stage. Hardik, who recently got married, had organised the Sneh Milan for families of PAAS workers from across Gujarat. Hardik’s wife, Kinjal, was also present at the event.

Advertising

Sources claimed the dissenters belonged to PAAS’s Surat unit, who were upset to see that the main banner had only Hardik’s photograph and not that of PAAS leader Alpesh Katheriya, who is currently in jail. However, Hardik denied this, saying that Katheriya’s father was present on the dais, and called the episode “a BJP conspiracy”.

The disruption took place at the onset of the event when some persons got into an altercation with Hardik’s supporters behind the stage. The group against Hardik then shouted anti-Congress slogans. The altercation turned violent and the two groups indulged in a brawl. Subsequently, some of the youths came from behind the stage and tried to tear off the main banner. After 10-15 minutes, things returned to order though Hardik’s close aides continued their vigil around the event. Speaking to mediapersons, Katheriya’s father, Ghanshyambhai called it a misunderstanding and said, “Some two to four youths have done this, we will advise them to not behave like this. We have to fight while staying together.”