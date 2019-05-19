Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2019: Exit polls to be released today

Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2019 India: Following the end of polling, exit polls will be released by several media outlets on all 552 seats of the Parliament today after 6 pm. 

Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2019 India: As voting in the marathon Lok Sabha elections 2019 ended on Sunday evening, the exit polls, to be released shortly, will predict who is likely to form the next government at the Centre. An exit poll survey attempts to reveal what political party are voters leaning towards. It is based on a small sample size of voters and the outcome could be different from the official election results.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has embargoed the broadcast and publication of exit polls till the time voting ends in the last phase in order to avoid influencing the voter’s mindset.

When will the exit polls be announced?

Following the end of polling, exit polls will be released by several media outlets on all 543 seats of the Parliament today after 6 pm.

Who are the key candidates?

The key candidates in the fray include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Pragya Thakur, Kanaiah Kumar, Sunny Deol, Digvijaya Singh, Shatrughan Sinha, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Shashi Tharoor among others. While the key seats include the Varanasi, Amethi, Waynad, Gandhinagar, Lucknow among others.

Where and how to watch the exit polls

Various news channels along with other agencies release exit poll results. Some of the channels and agencies are – News24, Chanakya exit poll, India Today exit poll and C-group exit poll.

How reliable are exit polls?

Exit polls have often proved to be unreliable in India. There have been several instances when they have predicted the verdict of an election incorrectly. In 2004, the exit polls wrongly predicted BJP-led NDA coalition winning again, while in 2009 they underestimated the Congress-led UPA’s seat share. However, exit polls conducted by TV channels in 2014 were mostly accurate as they predicted BJP and its allies would form the government.

