Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi, Deve Gowda to jointly address first Cong-JDS rally in Bengaluru

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates: As we pull closer to the Lok Sabha elections, leaders cutting across political parties are pulling all stops to intensify their respective poll campaigns.

On Sunday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to address poll rallies in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally first in Vijaydurg and then head to another one in Kalyandurg. After addressing rallies in Andhra Pradesh, he will address one in Bengaluru which would be a joint address of the Congress president and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda. Titled ‘Parivartana Samavesha’, this will be the first rally jointly organised by the Congress and JD(S) after the combine came to power last year.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a town hall programme later in the day. He will be interacting with thousands of people at 500 locations across India as part of the BJP’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign. And after filing his nomination papers in Gandhinagar yesterday and conducting the Vijay Sankalp rally — a four-kilometre roadshow — Amit Shah will arrive in Uttar Pradesh today to address public rallies in Nagina and Doghat.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad also held a roadshow yesterday in Varanasi, which is the Prime Minister’s constituency. The Dalit leader had claimed that the countdown to Modi’s defeat has begun.