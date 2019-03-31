Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi, Deve Gowda to jointly address first Cong-JDS rally in Bengaluru

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi, Deve Gowda to jointly address first Cong-JDS rally in Bengaluruhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/lok-sabha-elections-2019-rahul-gandhi-narendra-modi-amit-shah-congress-jds-bjp-5651159/
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: Amit Shah will arrive in Uttar Pradesh today to address public rallies in Nagina and Doghat. Top brass of BJP and its allies were seen accompanying the party President at his roadshow.
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates: As we pull closer to the Lok Sabha elections, leaders cutting across political parties are pulling all stops to intensify their respective poll campaigns.
On Sunday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to address poll rallies in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally first in Vijaydurg and then head to another one in Kalyandurg. After addressing rallies in Andhra Pradesh, he will address one in Bengaluru which would be a joint address of the Congress president and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda. Titled ‘Parivartana Samavesha’, this will be the first rally jointly organised by the Congress and JD(S) after the combine came to power last year.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a town hall programme later in the day. He will be interacting with thousands of people at 500 locations across India as part of the BJP’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign. And after filing his nomination papers in Gandhinagar yesterday and conducting the Vijay Sankalp rally — a four-kilometre roadshow — Amit Shah will arrive in Uttar Pradesh today to address public rallies in Nagina and Doghat.
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad also held a roadshow yesterday in Varanasi, which is the Prime Minister’s constituency. The Dalit leader had claimed that the countdown to Modi’s defeat has begun.
Political parties are in the constant effort to reach out to as many voters as possible as we are 11 days away from kicking off the first phase of voting for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who visited BIEC ground in Bengaluru to inspect the arrangements being made for the rally today, said the event would be "historic." "This will be the first joint campaign by Congress and JDS... tomorrow's meeting is historic as it will send a clear message to people of the country from Karnataka for Lok Sabha polls," Mr Kumaraswamy told the media in Bengaluru. According to the seat-sharing arrangements, the Congress and JDS have decided to contest in 21 and 7 seats, respectively.
Amit Shah, who has replaced BJP patriarch L K Advani in Gandhinagar constituency, he said, he was fortunate to become a candidate from the constituency represented by LK Advani. Shiv Sena Chief in a display of support to Shah, accompanied him and slammed the opposition while addressing the public at the roadshow.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, PM Modi was on his campaign trail in northeast India. He addressed rallies in Arunachal Pradesh’s Aalo and Assam’s Moran. He concluded his northeast campaign for today with a public meeting in Gohpur.
Rumours regarding Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad in Kerala has still not died down as Kerala Congress Committee is still awaiting confirmation from Delhi. Congress' allies are putting pressure on the party to reveal the mystery as the opposition LDF and NDA camps have started their campaigns. Kerala goes to polls in a single phase for all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies on April 23.
