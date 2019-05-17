Outsiders threatening voters in Varanasi: Mayawati

Toggle Menu
BSP chief Mayawati Friday alleged that outsiders are being used to lure and threaten voters in Varanasi to ensure a win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked why the EC was not focusing on the constituency.

Slamming the Election Commission, she asked why the poll body was not keeping a watch on Varanasi like it was doing in West Bengal.

In a tweet, Mayawati charged, “In a bid to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins from Varanasi, outsiders are being used to lure and threaten voters. In this case, how can a free and impartial polls be held”.

Varanasi will go to polls on May 19

