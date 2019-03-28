Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Modi to address rallies in UP, Uttrakhand, Jammu; Shatrughan Sinha to join Congress today

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday is scheduled to address ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur and Jammu. Also, BJP national president Amit Shah will address public meetings in Assam.

Meanwhil, rebel BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, known for his sharp criticism of PM Modi and the party, is set to join the Congress later today. This comes after the BJP decided to field Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Bihar’s Patna Sahib seat, where Sinha is the sitting MP. On Tuesday, state Congress’s campaign committee chairman Akhilesh Prasad Singh had said, “Shatrughan Sinha will join the Congress in New Delhi on March 28 at 11.30 am…. He will be our candidate from Patna Sahib.”

On Wednesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while campaigning in her brother Rahul Gandhi’s parliamentary constituency Amethi, asked party workers to reach out to the villages and expose what she called was the BJP’s “jumlebazi” or empty rhetoric. Priyanka is in Uttar Pradesh for the next two days.

Throughout the day we’ll bring you the latest election news from across the country, and analysis of all the key events. Elections for the 17th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, between April 11 and May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.