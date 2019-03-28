Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Modi to address rallies in UP, Uttrakhand, Jammu; Shatrughan Sinha to join Congress todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/lok-sabha-elections-2019-narendrqa-modi-rallies-shatrughan-sinha-congress-bjp-rahul-gandhi-5646395/
Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Modi to address rallies in UP, Uttrakhand, Jammu; Shatrughan Sinha to join Congress today
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rebel BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, known for his sharp criticism of PM Modi and the party, is set to join the Congress Thursday.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday is scheduled to address ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur and Jammu. Also, BJP national president Amit Shah will address public meetings in Assam.
On Wednesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while campaigning in her brother Rahul Gandhi’s parliamentary constituency Amethi, asked party workers to reach out to the villages and expose what she called was the BJP’s “jumlebazi” or empty rhetoric. Priyanka is in Uttar Pradesh for the next two days.
Throughout the day we’ll bring you the latest election news from across the country, and analysis of all the key events. Elections for the 17th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, between April 11 and May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.
Live Blog
2019 Lok Sabha elections LIVE UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi will address rallies in UP, Uttarakhand and Jammu. Shatrughan Sinha will join Congress. Here's all the latest news on the polls
Lok Sabha elections 2019: It remains to be seen if Congress fields Sinha from Patna Sahib against Prasad, a prominent upper caste Kayastha leader. In 2014, Sinha had won on a BJP ticket but subsequently had a fallout with the leadership after he was left out of the Cabinet. Ever since then, he has been a vocal critic of the party leadership and has been taking potshots at the PM and BJP president Amit Shah on issues like demonetisation and crises in institutions like the CBI and RBI. A few days back, Sinha had hinted he would not be working under Narendra Modi anymore, tweeting an Urdu verse that implied the Prime Minister may not have a dearth of admirers but the dissident BJP leader would not be one of them.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Wednesday said she will definitely contest in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections if the party asks her to do so. Campaigning in Amethi, Priyanka said, “I’ve not decided yet; If my party asks me to contest, I will definitely contest. My wish is to work for the party.” She arrived in Amethi via Lucknow to hold a dialogue with the booth level presidents as part of the party’s ‘humara booth, humara gaurav’ campaign and remained closeted with representatives of Amethi for around two hours at the A H Inter College in Musafirkhana. Also, actor Urmila Matondkar joined the Congress on Wednesday.