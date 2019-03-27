Lok Sabha elections LIVE UPDATES: Priyanka Gandhi kicks off 3-day tour of UP in Amethi today

In focus on Wednesday is Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s visit to Amethi, the seat held by her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka, who is in Uttar Pradesh for the next three days, will interact with Congress booth-level workers at the AH Inter College in Musafirkhana today.

The Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, has scheduled a press conference at 1 pm. Party president Akhilesh Yadav will hold the briefing. We’re also tracking the BJP’s campaign; party general secretary Ram Madhav held a press conference in Srinagar this morning.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest election news from across the country as the day progresses, and some analysis of the events. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, between April 11 and May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.