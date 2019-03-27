Lok Sabha elections LIVE UPDATES: Priyanka Gandhi kicks off 3-day tour of UP in Amethi todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/lok-sabha-elections-2019-live-updates-priyanka-gandhi-amethi-congress-aap-bjp-narendra-modi-5644777/
Lok Sabha elections LIVE UPDATES: Priyanka Gandhi kicks off 3-day tour of UP in Amethi today
2019 Lok Sabha elections live updates: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh' Akhilesh Yadav to hold press conference and BJP's campaign. Here's all the latest news on the polls.
In focus on Wednesday is Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s visit to Amethi, the seat held by her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka, who is in Uttar Pradesh for the next three days, will interact with Congress booth-level workers at the AH Inter College in Musafirkhana today.
The Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, has scheduled a press conference at 1 pm. Party president Akhilesh Yadav will hold the briefing. We’re also tracking the BJP’s campaign; party general secretary Ram Madhav held a press conference in Srinagar this morning.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest election news from across the country as the day progresses, and some analysis of the events. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, between April 11 and May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.
Congress consulted economists for minimum income scheme, says Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram, in a press conference this morning, said the party has consulted economists regarding its Nyay scheme. "They have broadly agreed that India has capacity to implement the scheme. It will be rolled out in phases and cover five crore families," the former union finance minister said.
Lok Sabha Elections: Mayawati says Congress, BJP are 'birds of the same feather'
Taking a swipe at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's Nyay scheme, BSP supremo Mayawati says the “ruling BJP calling Congress’ slogan of Garibi Hatao 2.0 as bluff is true”. She adds that the parties are “birds of the same feather” when it comes to betraying the poor.
Ruling BJP calling Congress slogan of Garibi Hatao 2.0 as bluff is true. But is poll bluff & reneging of poll promises the sole domain of the BJP? In fact BJP & Congress party are both birds of the same feather in betraying the interests of the poor, labourers, farmers & others.
Decision 2019: Actress Urmila Matondkar to join Congress today
Mumbai North West Lok Sabha candidate Sanjay Nirupam, veteran actress Urmila Matondkar, MLA Aslam Shaikh and MRCC GS Bhushan Patil arrived at the New Delhi airport this morning. Urmila Matondkar will join the Congress party today in the presence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Decision 2019: Farooq, Mehbooba are selfish, says Ram Madhav in Srinagar
BJP general secretary Ram Madhav called former J&K chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti "selfish" for wanting to contest the Lok Sabha elections but boycotting regional polls over Article 35A and Article 370. "The BJP's stand on these issues hasn't changed. We have asked Election Commission to hold Assembly Elections in the state as early as possible," he is quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
2019 Lok Sabha elections: Priyanka's Amethi visit in focus
Welcome to our live blog on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Today, we'll bring you all election-related news from across the country including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's three-day trip to Uttar Pradesh and the BJP's campaign. Stay tuned for the latest news!
The Election Commission of India has given NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar two days to explain his comments criticising the Congress' basic minimum income scheme. Kumar on Tuesday had said the party's promise of a minimum income of Rs 6,000 to the poorest 20 per cent households would increase fiscal deficit. He added that the party can “say and do anything to win elections”.
His comments come ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and at a time when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is inforce. “He is a public servant and ideally should not have made such a statement which is seen as working to the BJP’s advantage. His comments have been sought,” a source told The Indian Express.
Rahul's announcement of the Nyunatam Aay Yojana Sunday has raised several questions and sparked debate as the Congress has not shared any details of its plan. According to a report in Paris-based World Inequality Lab, the scheme can be financed with “more progressive taxation,” which can include a wealth tax on the rich.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Chancel said: “India’s progressive tax rates have been falling since the 1980s and people associate high progressivity with low growth. But this is nonsense. From an international comparative perspective, nothing shows that high top tax rates lead to lower growth. Look at US again but also at Europe, the period of high top tax rates coincide with very high productivity growth periods. What is particularly striking in the case of India is the huge rise of income and wealth inequality at the top of the distribution. We believe that a top wealth tax could yield a significant amount of tax revenues to finance social spending and protect Indian democracy from the risks of too high top-end inequality.”
