Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Urmila Matondkar to contest from Mumbai Northhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/lok-sabha-elections-2019-live-updates-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-congress-bjp-5648028/
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Urmila Matondkar to contest from Mumbai North
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead a roadshow in Ayodhya today. The Election Commission, meanwhile, will decide if PM Modi's address on India successfully testing an anti-satellite missile was a violation of the model code of conduct or not.
With less than a fortnight for the Lok Sabha elections, political leaders are addressing rallies and participating in roadshows as part of campaigning in various states across the country. After addressing three rallies and kickstarting his poll campaign Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh today. Whereas Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be at various places in Haryana’s Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Karnal after convening a meeting.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead a roadshow in Ayodhya today for Congress candidate and former MP Nirmal Khatri. Today’s roadshow follows the day-long party meeting at her mother Sonia Gandhi’s constituency Rae Bareli yesterday. Click for more Election news
Meanwhile, the Election Commission will give its verdict whether PM Modi’s Wednesday address on India successfully testing an anti-satellite missile was in violation of the model code of conduct or not. Addressing the media on Thursday, poll panel officer Sandeep Saxena said the decision will be announced today. Read in Bangla
Live Blog
PM Modi to kick off Eastern rally in Odisha, Rahul Gandhi in Haryana today. Follow this space for our election coverage. Read LIVE UPDATES
AMMK gets 'gift pack' symbol
TTV Dinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) gets ‘gift pack’ as the common symbol for all of its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as well as for the by-polls to 18 vacant seats in the state.
AMMK of @TTVDhinakaran gets 'Gift Pack' symbol for their candidates in the race for lok sabha and assembly bypoll seats in upcoming elections. AMMK represents rebel AIADMK leaders, aims to emerge as the third largest party after this election. @IndianExpress
PM Modi gave his first pre-poll interview today to TV channel Republic Bharat which aired at 8 am. He spoke on various issues ranging from Balakot air strike, Pulwama attack, dynastic politics and more.
After the Bharatiya Janata Party was successful in securing victory in assembly polls in Odisha this assembly season, the party is now looking to replicate the same success in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The state party unit is, therefore, selecting the same venues or districts where Congress president Rahul Gandhi has recently held rallies, like Koraput and Kalahandi where the Prime Minister is scheduled to address on March 29 and April 1 respectively.
The Prime Minister took to Twitter to inform about his rallies in the respective regional languages. Meanwhile, Congress tweeted out Gandhi's schedule in Haryana where he will be addressing three corner meetings.
A day ahead of Priyanka Gandhi's roadshow in Ayodhya, posters appeared in Rae Bareli targeting the absence of Sonia Gandhi as well as Priyanka from the constituency. The posters read, “Rae Bareli ma ayi jab jab Sankat ki ghari, Kabob na Mahtari bitiya dikhayi pari.” It further read that votes were given to them for service but they have instead hurt people.
AMMK gets 'gift pack' symbol
TTV Dinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) gets ‘gift pack’ as the common symbol for all of its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as well as for the by-polls to 18 vacant seats in the state.