Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Urmila Matondkar to contest from Mumbai North

With less than a fortnight for the Lok Sabha elections, political leaders are addressing rallies and participating in roadshows as part of campaigning in various states across the country. After addressing three rallies and kickstarting his poll campaign Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh today. Whereas Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be at various places in Haryana’s Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Karnal after convening a meeting.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead a roadshow in Ayodhya today for Congress candidate and former MP Nirmal Khatri. Today's roadshow follows the day-long party meeting at her mother Sonia Gandhi's constituency Rae Bareli yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission will give its verdict whether PM Modi's Wednesday address on India successfully testing an anti-satellite missile was in violation of the model code of conduct or not. Addressing the media on Thursday, poll panel officer Sandeep Saxena said the decision will be announced today.