Third front? KCR meets Mamata Banerjee, says will announce concrete plan shortly

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Monday, said the dialogues over the formation of a federal front for the 2019 General Assembly elections will continue. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief claimed that the talks will soon materialise into something concrete towards a non-BJP, non-Congress front.

Advertising

“Our dialogue will continue, very shortly we will come out with a concrete plan. We are discussing things. I will continue with my efforts,” he said after meeting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) president at the state secretariat in Kolkata.

Hon’ble CM Sri KCR addressing the media after meeting with West Bengal CM @MamataOfficial in Kolkata. https://t.co/0RbOgF3oiK — TRS Party (@trspartyonline) December 24, 2018

On Sunday, Rao had met Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar to promote his idea of alignment. The TRS chief is also scheduled to meet Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party Presidents Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, respectively.

Rao, who retained power in home state Telangana in the state assembly elections this month, is meeting regional party leaders to provide an alternative to the Congress and the BJP ahead of the 2019 elections.