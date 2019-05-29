BSP leader, nephew shot dead in Bijnor

A 50-year-old Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and his nephew (27) were shot dead by two unidentified assailants at their office in Bijnor’s Najibabad town on Tuesday.

Haji Ehsaan Ahmed was in charge of the BSP’s Najibabad Assembly seat, while his nephew Shadaab Ahmed was also a party worker.

The murders took place in a business complex on Gurudwara road around 2.30 pm.

The police said that the killers, who arrived on a bike, entered Haji’s office with a box of sweets in which they had hidden the murder weapon. They told the guard that they had come to congratulate Haji for the BSP’s Lok Sabha victory in Bijnor.

“The shooters have yet not been identified but Haji had seven to eight criminal cases pending against him in Najibabad and nearby police stations, and thus we have not ruled out the enmity as the motive behind the double murder. Ehsan was involved in a property business which is why we are also probing with whom he had if any, a business rivalry. The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem,” Sanjay Panchal, in charge of Najibabad police station, told The Indian Express on phone.

Police said Haji was offering prayers and Shadaab was sitting on in a chair when the assailants entered the room. The duo were immediately taken to a hospital by their family members where doctors declared them brought dead, said police.

“Prima facie, it appears that the killings were motivated by enmity which could be related with their business or old rivalry because of Haji’s previous criminal history. We have got some clues and are hopeful to catch the killers soon,” said Mahesh Kumar, Deputy SP of Najibabad in Bijnor.

This is the second such attack against the workers of political parties after the announcement of Lok Sabha poll results.

A close aide of newly elected Amethi MP Smriti Irani was shot dead on May 25.